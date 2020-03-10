Voelker Sensors Offers Oil Advantage to Wind Power Sector

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Voelker Sensors Inc. says its proprietary Oil Advantage tool – a sensor that continuously monitors oil wear, additive depletion, temperature, and fuel and water contamination – has been released in the wind power market.

Designed to help prevent premature wind turbine gearbox failure, Oil Advantage checks for a lack of lubrication due to oil wear and contamination in both onshore and offshore applications. Voelker Sensors says the sensor comes shipped without needing calibration, is compatible with all oil types and is remote-monitoring enabled. It is designed for easy installation via a complete retrofit kit.

The principle of the sensor’s operation is found at the molecular level, the company says. As oil molecules break down, they become increasingly polar. Additives in oil tend to be both polar and conductive. As fresh oil ages, additives are consumed, resulting in both polarity and conductivity dropping. The combination of oil breaking down and additives being depleted results in a clear signature on a plot of polarity and conductivity over time. Using patented technology to precisely measure these parameters, Voelker Sensors converts that signature into oxidation and additive depletion information.

The company notes that Oil Advantage incorporates seven of Voelker Sensors’ U.S. patents.