Vineyard Wind Executes Transmission Agreement

After receiving final authorization from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, has executed an agreement with ISO New England (ISO-NE) to deliver clean, renewable and cost-effective energy to the grid once its Vineyard Wind 1 project comes online.

“We’re very pleased to reach this agreement, another important milestone in a project that will bring an entirely new industry to the U.S.,” says Sy Oytan, deputy CEO of Vineyard Wind. “There is tremendous potential for job creation, not just during construction but also for operations and maintenance. These are good-paying jobs that will be around for decades to come.”

Vineyard Wind 1, an 800 MW offshore wind farm which will be located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, is slated to be the first commercial-scale offshore windfarm in the U.S. The project will generate cost-competitive electricity for homes and businesses across Massachusetts.

In September, Vineyard Wind received final acceptance for filing from FERC for the execution of its interconnection agreement with ISO-NE. This agreement allows Vineyard Wind’s first 800 MW offshore wind project to connect its generation into the New England electric power grid at the NSTAR 115 kV switch station in Barnstable, Mass.

Vineyard Wind was selected to enter into power purchase agreements with Massachusetts electric distribution companies as part of Massachusetts’ Section 83C of the Green Communities Act offshore wind solicitation.