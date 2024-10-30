Seaway7 Awarded Hornsea Contract

Seaway7 has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to transport and install the inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind project, located in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

Seaway7’s scope of work covers the transportation and installation of 192 66kV inter-array cables measuring 500 kilometers in length, with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2026.

“With this award we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Ørsted,” says Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway7.





“The Hornsea 3 project represents our seventh offshore wind project together, including the inter-array cables on the two previous phases of the Hornsea Wind Zone, Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2. The award adds to our backlog and leading position in the U.K., Europe’s largest offshore wind market.”