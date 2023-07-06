Tidewater Strengthens PSV Fleet with Solstad Offshore Vessels

Tidewater Inc., a Texas-based provider of support vessels and marine services to the offshore wind industry, has closed on its acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels and related assets from Solstad Offshore ASA, a Norwegian offshore service and supply ship shipping company.

“The acquired vessels make up the highest specification PSV fleet of its size in the world and will be an excellent complement to our existing fleet of PSVs,” says Quintin Kneen, Tidewater president and CEO. “The combination also results in the largest hybrid OSV fleet in the world, with 14 battery hybrid and 2 LNG capable vessels.

“This marks the completion of another important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater’s leadership position,” adds Kneen, “and we remain focused on bringing together the world’s best OSV fleets to create the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable high-specification OSV fleet in the world.”