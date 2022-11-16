SunZia Wind Transmission Project Gains Key Arizona Commission Approvals

Pattern Energy Group LP’s SunZia Transmission project has received unanimous approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) on its recent Certificate of Environmental Compatibility application, representing the completion of the Arizona state permitting process.

Pattern Energy also announced that its SunZia Wind Projects received two separate unanimous approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission related to its more than 3,500 MW SunZia Wind project in central New Mexico. The projects continue to work with federal agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), as well as local jurisdictions and stakeholders, to finalize remaining approvals to allow construction on the projects to begin on schedule in mid-2023.

The SunZia Wind project represents over 3,500 MW of new renewable generation located in Torrance, Lincoln and San Miguel Counties in New Mexico. SunZia Transmission is a 550-mile ± 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona, with the capacity to transport 3,000 MW of clean, renewable energy. Together, SunZia Wind and Transmission comprise a total investment of more than $8 billion and enough energy to power the needs of more than 3 million Americans.

Originally approved in 2015, SunZia Transmission’s route was adjusted as a result of collaboration with the Department of Defense and White Sands Missile Range, while also taking advantage of the opportunity to partially parallel the existing Western Spirit Transmission line for 35 miles, minimizing environmental impact along the route. Final project approvals including the BLM Record of Decision are anticipated to be issued by April 2023.