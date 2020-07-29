SPP to Implement Policy Changes, Refine Market Strategy

With approvals and guidance from its stakeholder-led committees and independent board, Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a regional transmission organization, says it is planning to implement policy changes and refine its market-development strategy in the second half of the year.

During their quarterly meetings in July, the SPP board approved four recommendations of the Holistic Integrated Tariff Team (HITT), and the Market and Operations Policy Committee (MOPC) approved the 2020 Strategic Market Roadmap. More than 250 stakeholders attended the meetings where they also discussed SPP’s energy markets, transmission planning, real-time electric grid operations and corporate affairs.

“We are on track for wind to be our number one fuel this year. We have 24 GW of wind connected to the grid and expect to have 27 GW by the end of the year,” says Barbara Sugg, president and CEO of SPP.

“SPP is making strides toward our corporate goals despite nearly all staff working remotely since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she adds.

Sugg notes significant progress in implementing recommendations from the landmark 2019 HITT report; continued expansion in the West, including the planned February 2021 launch of SPP’s Western Energy Imbalance Service market; improved collaboration with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator; plans to define a new strategic plan later this year; and efforts to effectively measure and communicate the organization’s value.

In June, wind production was the highest SPP has ever experienced. The company notes it reached a new wind peak on July 17, when wind resources participating in the market generated a record 18.3 GW of electricity.

The MOPC approved the 2020 Strategic Market Roadmap that will guide enhancements to SPP’s wholesale, day-ahead Integrated Marketplace. Staff and stakeholders worked together to select 44 initiatives that will enhance the market’s efficiency, transparency, reliability, price formation and price convergence.

The board approved four HITT recommendations, bringing the total of completed recommendations to eight out of 21.

Photo: SPP’s Strategic Roadmap web page