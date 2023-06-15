Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C to Work on Baltica 2

A consortium consisting of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C), supported by primary sub-contractors ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric, has won a contract to work on the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm. The group will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for four 375 MW offshore substations.

A collaboration between the PGE Group and Orsted, the Baltica 2 project is located in the southern part of the Baltic Sea, approximately 25 miles off the Polish coast. It is scheduled for commissioning by end of 2027.

The offshore wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 1.5 GW and will be Poland’s largest-ever renewable energy project with 107 wind turbines producing enough green energy to cover the power consumption of approximately 2.4 million Polish households.

The contract also includes design and commissioning of the four offshore substations, which will be manufactured at PTSC M&C’s yard in Vungtau, a port city in South Vietnam. Semco Maritime will design, procure and install high- and medium-voltage SCADA and auxiliary systems supported by ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric. The contract will be executed in 2023-2026.

“We are proud that Poland’s largest electricity provider and the global leader in offshore wind have awarded our consortium a landmark order in one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world,” says Frank Holm, vice president renewables, Semco Maritime. “Together with our partner PTSC M&C, we look forward to contributing to the growing offshore wind industry in Poland, cooperating closely with the PGE Group and Orsted to bring green, affordable, and reliable energy ashore for millions of consumers.” Semco Maritime will lead the consortium with PTSC M&C in the Baltica 2 project.

Photo by Matt Artz at Unsplash.