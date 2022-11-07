Potentia, Greengate Sign Paintearth Wind Project PPA with Microsoft

Potentia Renewables Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Sustainable, and Greengate Power Corp. have entered into a 15-year power-purchase agreement with Microsoft for the Paintearth Wind Project LP. Located in Alberta’s Paintearth County, the Paintearth Wind project is owned 75% by Potentia and 25% by Greengate. When it enters commercial operation in 2023, Microsoft will purchase approximately 543 GWh of renewable energy from Paintearth Wind every year throughout the term of the agreement. Paintearth Wind started construction in September 2022.

“Potentia is honoured to work with Microsoft and appreciates the work that both companies put into this agreement,” says Ben Greenhouse, Potentia’s senior vice president of growth. “We look forward to growing our relationship with Microsoft and the community around the Paintearth Wind as we continue to grow employment and investment in Alberta’s renewable energy sector.”

“Greengate is thrilled to be working with Potentia and Microsoft on this important project,” comments Dan Balaban, CEO of Greengate. “Paintearth Wind will create jobs and contribute meaningfully towards the goal of a net-zero electricity grid.”

“Renewable energy supply contracts like this agreement with Potentia and Greengate are key to meeting our goal of contracting 100 percent of our energy consumption with renewable sources by 2025,” adds Chris Barry, president of Microsoft Canada. “This agreement with Paintearth Wind is an important step in helping Microsoft deliver on our renewable energy commitments in Canada.”