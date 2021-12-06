Pattern Energy, RETA Energize Western Spirit Transmission Line

The Western Spirit Transmission line, developed jointly by Pattern Energy Group LP and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA), has been energized and is fully operational.

The 155-mile 345 kV transmission line will collect up to 800 MW of wind power from central New Mexico and connect it to the electric grid managed by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) near Albuquerque. PNM will acquire and operate the transmission line shortly after commissioning is fully completed.

“This is a big day for New Mexico as we open access to new sources of clean and affordable energy to consumers across the state and region,” states Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “Wind power has already begun flowing on the line and later this month we will complete our Western Spirit Wind projects – the largest single-phase renewable energy buildout in U.S. history – utilizing this new line and other infrastructure to bring on a full 1,050 MW of clean renewable power.”

“Thanks to New Mexico’s mighty winds – some of the strongest wind resources in the entire country – these nearly $2 billion projects created thousands of jobs, generated economic activity in rural areas and will now generate pollution-free clean power for thousands of homes,” adds Garland. “We are proud to have designed this project with input and support from the local communities, environmental organizations and state government, making this a successful collaborative investment in New Mexico infrastructure.”

EC Source Services, a MasTec Company, served as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the Western Spirit Transmission line.

“This is the largest transmission upgrade to the PNM system since the 1980s and is increasing grid reliability by harnessing New Mexico’s natural resources,” says Robert E. Busch, chairman of RETA. “This marks a critical milestone to achieve the State of New Mexico’s vision of zero carbon emissions by 2045. After a decade of hard work RETA is accomplishing what it was tasked to do.”

The Western Spirit Transmission line is enabling the construction of Pattern Energy’s suite of Western Spirit Wind power projects, which is scheduled for completion at the end of December 2021. Totaling more than 1,050 MW, the Western Spirit Wind projects represent one of the largest single-phase renewable power build outs in U.S. history. The four wind projects that comprise Western Spirit Wind are located in Guadalupe, Lincoln and Torrance Counties in central New Mexico.