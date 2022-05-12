NRG Systems Adds ZX TM Lidar to Remote Turbine Sensing Portfolio

NRG Systems Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar and meteorological applications, has added ZX Lidars’ ZX TM to its remote sensing portfolio.

NRG Systems has been selling and supporting ZX Lidars’ technology since 2019. In addition to ZX TM, NRG Systems offers the ZX 300 onshore vertical profiler as well as ZX 300M for near-shore or platform-based offshore applications. The product portfolio is further supported by the ZX North American Service Center operated by NRG Systems.

ZX TM is a nacelle-mounted lidar that uses continuous wave technology to measure the full shear and veer wind profile across a turbine. The remote sensing device has been successfully evaluated by DNV, an independent engineering firm, and UL, a global safety science company, to support wind turbine power performance evaluations. This technology can also minimize measurement uncertainty via its high availability and sampling rate.

In addition to power performance testing, ZX TM is also suitable for nacelle transfer function calibration, including yaw alignment and wake detection. Working with DNV and UL, NRG Systems, will provide ZX TM as part of a turnkey solution that includes installation, field support and data management, with the option to calibrate using an IEC-compliant mast at UL’s test site in the United States or DNV’s test site in Janneby, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

“NRG Systems is always working to push the boundaries in wind technology,” says Gregory Erdmann, NRG’s vice president of global sales. “We have been doing it for 40 years and we are very selective in which technology we develop or partner with to offer the best possible solution. As the wind industry continues to evolve, that means providing cutting-edge technologies to optimize each stage of development and operation. We are excited to be broadening our relationship with ZX Lidars as well as building on our decade-long remote sensing experience by adding ZX TM to our turnkey wind measurement solutions.”

“Our team installed the first nacelle-mounted Lidar in 2003,” states Ian Locker, managing director of ZX Lidars. “Today, we support clients globally with operational wind farm measurements, understanding what wind turbines actually see once constructed. Combining the unique measurements of ZX TM, with the customer support, care and attention from NRG Systems is a great partnership. Approved for use by DNV and UL, clients can be confident in their choice of Lidar and are in great hands, in-country, with NRG Systems.”