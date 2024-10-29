Nova Clean Energy Secures Transmission for 1 GW of Texas Wind Power

Nova Clean Energy has executed interconnection agreements and related high-voltage equipment supply contracts for a portfolio of wind power projects in Texas.

The project portfolio, once fully built out, is expected to deliver 1 GW to state consumers.

Onsite construction of the power generation facilities is set to commence next year, with power delivery expected in 2026.





“We are very pleased to reach this important milestone for much-needed Texas power generation,” says Ben Pratt, president of Nova.

“Demand growth in Texas only shows signs of accelerating, and ‘lead time to power’ is now a major concern for many large customers. Nova is proud to play a role in delivering clean native power where and when the Texas market needs it most.”

The portfolio comprises multi-phase projects located in the Delaware Basin and the central Gulf Coast areas of the state. This wind portfolio includes co-located battery storage.

Nova is majority-owned by Bluestar Energy Capital with co-investor Great Bay Renewables.