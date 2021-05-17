National Consortium Unveils Offshore Wind Supply Chain Roadmap

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium has unveiled a comprehensive U.S. offshore wind supply chain project.

The purpose of the Supply Chain Roadmap is to present the collective benefits of a domestic supply chain and facilitate the acceleration of the offshore wind industry in the U.S. The project is a partnership between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Business Network for Offshore Wind, Maryland, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

“Building a domestic offshore wind supply chain is a key step in achieving the cost reductions, economic development and sustainable industry needed to meet DOE’s goal of 30 GW by 2030,” says Matt Shields, senior offshore wind analyst at NREL. “This project will help the U.S. leverage existing manufacturing and workforce capabilities to grow a network of domestic suppliers.”

NREL, the Business Network for Offshore Wind (the Network) and DNV- GL are collaborating on the project. The Network’s efforts will include gathering data through its Supply Chain Connect tool, a database used by developers to search for suppliers and by vendors to introduce themselves to the industry. The Network, NREL and DNV-GL will then evaluate this updated database to prepare a detailed analysis of resources and gaps of current suppliers and characterize the benefits of a domestic supply chain that leverages these existing strengths. Results of the $700,000 effort will be shared broadly and will set an important baseline for determining and planning for U.S. supply chain needs.

Initial results from the gaps study will be available in the fall and the full report will be released by the end of 2022. This comprehensive study is a combination of two projects with $400,000 in funding from the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium and $300,000 from Maryland.

For more information on the recently announced Supply Chain Roadmap, click here.