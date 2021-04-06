Triton Receives Funding for Offshore Wind Anchoring System Research

Triton Systems Inc., a global product venturing and investment company, has received funding to continue its research in offshore wind energy anchoring systems.

The funding is being provided by the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC). The additional investments – totaling $1.3 million – are preceded by an original research grant received by the company from the Department of Energy for $1.1 million to develop the technology. Triton notes its helical anchor group installation system (HAGIS) is a low-cost, efficient, flexible anchoring system for small- and large-scale offshore wind farms.

Traditionally, anchoring systems make up a significant cost of offshore wind systems and are a major factor in preventing large-scale floating wind farms offshore and in the deep sea. Weight, specialized installations and limited supply chains near the likely ports of offshore wind sites drive up cost. Limited offshore floating wind demonstration units worldwide have been completed with drag embedment anchors. However, these are not realistic for deepwater sites and large turbine counts that require crossing mooring lines from neighboring turbines.

Environmental impact is also a major concern as some anchoring systems interfere with sea life due to acoustic impairment. Triton’s anchoring system (patent-pending) works by using highly efficient helical anchors that provide significant benefit in holding capacity. Triton’s HAGIS anchoring system:

Achieves cost savings by lower manufacturing and installation costs

Can be applied to any offshore wind platform or mooring configuration making it a flexible solution for the growing market

Minimizes acoustic impact on the environment and sea life

Can be easily removed for decommissioning planning

Is scalable and applicable to many types of subsea foundations beyond offshore wind, such as other renewable energy systems

“We are very appreciative of the funding we received from the Department of Energy, the Consortium and MassCEC,” says Zach Miller, senior ocean engineer at Triton. “The funds enable the company to continue its development efforts as well as look forward to ramping up commercialization. This will accelerate the deployment of more cost-effective offshore wind platforms here in the U.S.”

Photo by joeclin, licensed under CC BY 2.0