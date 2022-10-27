LS Power to Build Wind Power Transmission Project in Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has selected LS Power Grid Maine LLC to build a new transmission solution that will deliver renewable energy from Aroostook County, Maine, into the existing New England grid.

“LS Power is honored that the state of Maine has placed its trust in us to deliver this critical infrastructure, which will deliver clean energy, while also improving the reliability and resilience of the electric grid,” says Paul Thessen, president of LS Power Development. “We are encouraged that the commission recognized the value of our proposal and excited to deliver these benefits to Maine.”

LS Power’s plan calls for building over 100 miles of new 345 kV transmission lines and multiple substations to deliver new wind generation from Aroostook County. The location of the new facilities will be determined through an open and transparent siting process.

The commission conducted a competitive process in accordance with The Northern Maine Renewable Energy Development Program, which established certain parameters and criteria for consideration, including the technical and financial viability of proposed projects; use of existing rights-of-way and transmission corridors; and benefits to Maine ratepayers. LS Power’s proposal was selected by the commission as the transmission solution that best met these parameters, including being the most cost-effective option.

“We look forward to implementing this industry-leading grid infrastructure in close collaboration with the Commission, local communities, and other stakeholders,” adds Thessen. “We are excited to be part of building Maine’s clean energy future.”