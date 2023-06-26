LS Power Grid Maine Gets Go-Ahead for Transmission Infrastructure

LS Power Grid Maine, a subsidiary of LS Power and developer, investor and operator of projects in the North American power and energy sector, has received bipartisan state legislative approval for Aroostook Renewable Gateway, an electric transmission line to interconnect renewable energy resources in northern Maine with the electric grid operated by the New England independent system operator (ISO-NE).

Gov. Janet Mills of Maine signed Legislative Document 924 on June 22. It provides the first of several approvals LS Power Grid Maine requires to build new transmission infrastructure that will create hundreds of construction jobs, provide tens of millions of dollars in new tax base to host communities, deliver fixed price renewable energy from Aroostook County to provide power to Maine homes and businesses and enhance transmission grid reliability.

“The legislature’s bipartisan approval is a major step toward ensuring Maine meets its ambitious renewable energy and climate goals in a cost-conscious manner while realizing economic benefits for the state,” says Paul Thessen, president of LS Power Development.

The LS Power Grid Maine project calls for building more than 100 miles of new 345 kV transmission lines and multiple substations to deliver new renewable energy from Aroostook County. New jobs, tax revenues and avoided emissions from fossil fuels are among the benefits Maine and the region will reap from these projects.

Beginning later this year, an active siting and stakeholder engagement process featuring community open houses will help determine the location of the new facilities. The information collected will be evaluated and presented in an application to the Maine Public Utilities Commission requesting approval of a final route.

“We look forward to implementing this industry-leading grid infrastructure in close collaboration with Maine’s local and state regulatory agencies, local communities, and other stakeholders,” says Doug Mulvey, vice president, LS Power Development. “We are excited to be part of building Maine’s renewable energy future.”