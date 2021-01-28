Leosphere Upgrades WindCube Profiling Lidar

Leosphere, a Vaisala company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and servicing turnkey wind lidar instruments for wind energy, says it increased the measurement capabilities, services and turnkey options for WindCube – a vertical profiling lidar for wind energy applications.

“With renewable energy technologies continuing to advance and proliferate, wind power generation is set to take off in an increasing number of geographies around the globe,” says David Pepy, head of the renewable energy business at Leosphere. “To maximize efficiency and production, a complete view of the wind profile is essential – particularly as wind turbines become increasingly larger – especially offshore. Our new services, including a suite of validation options through our partnership with DNV GL, will increase lidar operational continuity and maximize uptime.”

The benefits of WindCube’s recent enhancements include:

-New algorithm – The system embeds a unique hybrid wind reconstruction algorithm to reach an IEC classification while reducing uncertainty and increasing reliability

-Increased wind measurement range and more simultaneous measurement heights – By measuring up to 300 m at 20 simultaneous heights, WindCube comfortably covers the wind profile of even the largest onshore and offshore wind turbines, providing increasingly accurate and reliable data for wind resource campaigns

-Industry-standard compliance – Validated by Deutsche Windguard, WindCube is IEC-classified and compliant with the highest available industry standards

