Iberdrola Enhancing NY Power Grid for Offshore Wind Energy

Iberdrola is preparing to deliver offshore wind power from the Long Island grid to New York City and Westchester County. A significant portion of this offshore wind generation will be connected to the Long Island grid, but in order to supply power to the rest of the state’s consumers, additional grid connections are needed. The company will install approximately 90 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines that will run the distance underground and underwater.

The state’s energy transition goals are among the most ambitious in the nation: New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act calls for the procurement of 9,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035.

Iberdrola, through Avangrid, together with Edison Transmission, National Grid Ventures and Central Hudson Electric Transmission, will develop the project. Avangrid is the third largest renewable energy company in the country by installed capacity and leads the development of offshore wind, with a portfolio of more than 6,000 MW. Its projects under development include Vineyard Wind in waters off Massachusetts, the largest commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the country, with 806 MW of capacity.

Iberdrola’s has allocated $21.5 billion up to 2025 to invest in the United States. That figure that will lead to a renewable capacity of approximately 10,000 MW, with 70% growth in a decade. Since 2020, the company has invested $9 billion in the country. In the transmission and distribution grid business, it is conccentrating in modernization and digitization to increase the quality of service, resilience to extreme weather events and to enable the integration of more clean energy into the system.