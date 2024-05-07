Hitachi Energy to Supply HVDC Solutions for SunZia Project

Hitachi Energy has signed a multi-year agreement with Pattern Energy to supply its HVDC technologies for the SunZia Transmission Project.

The technology includes a link that is expected to connect the 3,515 MW project in New Mexico to Arizona and Western states. The long-term agreement also provides service solutions for the link, owned by Pattern and currently under construction.

Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light technology will be used to transfer and integrate the wind power over 550 miles into the regional power grid.





“We’re proud to be selected once again to provide our unique service expertise to keep the important SunZia link operating at maximum efficiency, performance, and reliability,” says Andreas Berthou, global head of the HVDC business at Hitachi Energy.

“With our service solutions, we are building a partnership ecosystem to ensure continued support to the HVDC link throughout its lifetime, delivering cutting edge digital service with sustainability and customer-value at its core.”

Services for the HVDC system include scheduled maintenance, cyber services, on-site engineering support and life cycle assessment of the stations.



The project is expected to commence operations next year.