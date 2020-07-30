GoMacro to Power Viola with Renewable Wind Energy

GoMacro, a company known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, says all residences, businesses and schools in Viola, Wis., will be powered by 100% renewable wind energy thanks to a new partnership with the village.

GoMacro worked with the Viola Municipal Electric Utility, the Upper Midwest Municipal Energy Group (UMMEG) and renewable energy advisors to design and ratify a program to replace all traditional energy sources in their community with wind power.

In the first known arrangement of its kind in the country, GoMacro will cover the additional costs of purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) for the entire municipality, effectively subsidizing all Viola residents’ use of renewable energy, so that residents won’t see any difference on their energy bills. The initiative went into effect beginning with the August billing cycle.

“With the infrastructure in place for our needs, we saw an opportunity to reach beyond the walls of our facility and make wind power available to everyone in the community that we’re proud to call home,” says Jola Sonkin, co-founder and CEO of GoMacro.

“This project is really a testament to the power of companies, communities and public services coming together to create a more sustainable future for everyone involved. Though it was the first of its kind in our state, we hope this project will encourage other companies to think creatively and use their resources in a way that creates large-scale change both inside and outside their doors,” adds Sonkin.

The village of Viola purchases wind RECs from UMMEG. UMMEG obtains these RECs used in Viola from wind turbines located in Rugby, N.D., as well as a small percentage from nearby Cashton Greens Wind Farm. The purchase of these RECs helps to displace the use of non-renewable power sources and supports the demand for renewable energy in the region.

Photo: GoMacro’s Wind Energy web page