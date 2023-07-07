Edda Boreas Reports for Duty at Dogger Bank Wind Farm

The Norwegian service operation vessel Edda Boreas, owned by offshore wind service company Edda Wind, has begun to fulfill its contract with Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm by concentrating on commissioning operations there for the next two years.

Edda Boreas can accommodate up to 95 offshore wind technicians at any time. It will enable safe, efficient, year-round operations at the world’s largest offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire, England, ensuring that installation targets for the project are reached.

“We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of our vessels to an increasing number of clients,” says Kenneth Walland, CEO. “Edda Wind aims to be a leading player and set the standard for vessels and operations in the C/SOV market. Edda Wind now has five vessels in operation, with another nine vessels yet to come.

Photo by Haakon Nordvik.