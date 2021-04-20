DTE Energy Commissions Michigan’s Largest Wind Farms

DTE Energy, a Detroit-based diversified energy company, has begun operating three new wind parks – two of which are now Michigan’s largest.

Located in mid-Michigan’s Isabella County, Isabella l and Isabella ll have a total of 136 turbines with a capacity of 383 MW. The third park, Fairbanks Wind, is located in the Upper Peninsula’s Delta County and has 21 turbines with a capacity of 72 MW. With the addition of the new wind parks, DTE will generate approximately 1,760 MW from clean energy sources.

These three new projects are part of DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program and will source energy purchases from companies including Ford Motor Co., General Motors and the University of Michigan. Customers who enroll in MIGreenPower can attribute more of their energy use to DTE’s wind and solar projects, reducing their carbon footprint and supporting renewable energy development in Michigan. To date, MIGreenPower’s 28,000 residential and 300 business customers have supported more than 100 million kWh of clean energy generation.

“DTE is committed to increasing its generation from clean energy sources, including wind and solar,” says Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “Bringing these new wind parks online helps us deliver on our commitment to reduce carbon emissions with the goal of achieving net-zero by 2050. Our short- and long-term plans include continued investment in clean energy projects, including some of the largest solar projects in Michigan.”

Since 2009, the company says it has driven investment of $3 billion in renewable energy infrastructure and will invest an additional $2 billion in wind and solar assets over the next three years. To date, DTE’s renewable energy projects have created or sustained more than 4,000 Michigan jobs. DTE plans to add six additional clean energy projects by the end of 2022, bringing the company’s renewable energy generation capacity to approximately 2,700 MW.

Photo: Turbines at DTE’s Pinneboy Wind park