Cordelio Power Glacier Sands Wind Farm Begins Commercial Operations

Cordelio Power’s 185 MW Glacier Sands wind project has advanced into commercial operations. The project, located in Mason County, Ill., comprises 43 Vestas V150-4.3 wind turbines.

The wind farm will sell 100% of its renewable energy under a 15-year contract with Microsoft.

“We’re excited to commence operations at Glacier Sands, the inaugural project in Cordelio’s new U.S. growth phase,” states Paul Rapp, Cordelio’s COO. “We are grateful for the trust and support for the project by the county officials and the residents of Mason County, and we also appreciate the strong contributions of Vestas, White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, and K2 Management toward building this project.”

Simultaneously with commercial operations, the Glacier Sands project financing was completed. Cordelio’s tax equity partner, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Investment Group, has funded its initial investment, and the remaining portion of the original construction loan has been converted into a term loan coordinated by Rabobank and provided by affiliates of Rabobank, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and MUFG.