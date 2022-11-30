Construction Begins on 339-Mile Express Transmission Line Between NYC and Canada

Construction has started on the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line being developed by Transmission Developers Inc. It will deliver reliable clean energy from Hydro-Québec in Canada directly to New York City. The construction of this green infrastructure project, which begins following the execution of a major union labor agreement between the developer and New York State Building and Construction Trades, is expected to bring $3.5 billion in economic benefits to New Yorkers.

“As construction begins on this project to help deliver clean energy to New York City, our state is setting yet another example of what climate action looks like,” states Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is a monumental step toward protecting our environment and creating family-sustaining, green jobs in both upstate and downstate New York. In partnership with union labor, this green infrastructure project will bring billions of dollars in economic benefits to our state and will pave the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers.”

“The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a powerful example of the infrastructure that President Biden and Governor Hochul are committed to bring to New York and America,” comments U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The project is expected to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable power while creating good-paying, union jobs.”

Champlain Hudson Power Express is the first of two historic projects to start construction under the state’s first-of-its-kind renewable energy and transmission program, known as Tier 4, that is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The program aims to responsibly deliver a significant increase of renewable energy to New York City, an area of the state that relies on aging fossil fuel-fired generation located largely in underserved communities, experiences the most significant air quality issues and health impacts from fossil fuel emissions, and has a marked need for improved grid reliability and resiliency.

Once completed, Champlain Hudson Power Express will deliver 1,250 MW of clean hydroelectricity, enough to power over one million homes. The transmission line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026.

This milestone comes after the New York State Public Service Commission approved the project’s first Environmental Management and Construction Plan for a 17.6-mile stretch of the transmission route between Putnam and Whitehall. The initial stage of construction activities, including site preparation and construction of a laydown yard, will begin in Washington County, near Whitehall, and is anticipated to continue through November 2024.

Ensuring the project results in quality jobs for New Yorkers, Champlain Hudson Power Express’s contractors, Kiewit, NKT and Hitachi are executing project labor agreements with electrical and building trade unions for the line’s construction by union workers.

Champlain Hudson Power Express continues to conduct stakeholder and community engagement meetings to inform the public about its construction and operational activities. As the project progresses, Champlain Hudson Power Express will work with the unions and training programs to promote training and apprenticeship opportunities for workers in underserved communities. In addition to these efforts, the Champlain Hudson Power Express Green Economy Fund has been established to provide $40 million for climate industry training programs, designed to further stimulate new career opportunities for local and underserved communities along the planned route with a focus on building skills to succeed in the evolving green economy.

Read more quotes from elected and corporate officials here.