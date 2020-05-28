Connecticut Positioned to Close on Offshore Wind Deal

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says the two largest energy utilities in the state, Eversource Energy and United Illuminating (UI), have filed power purchase agreements with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to procure 804 MW of offshore wind power.

This is a major milestone for Connecticut’s clean energy portfolio and the future of offshore wind in the state and region. If approved by PURA, this would be the largest procurement of offshore wind in the state and would power 14% of the state’s energy needs.

“As the impacts of climate change bear down on us, it is more important than ever that we commit to clean, renewable energy,” says Lori Brown, executive director at the CT League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV).

“This procurement puts us squarely on track to achieve Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 3 calling for a zero-carbon electric grid by 2040,” she adds.

According to the company, in this new era of telecommuting and increased energy demand in the region, Connecticut must work with their neighboring states to leverage their collective purchasing power and increase the percentage of clean energy in the ISO-New England grid. CTLCV has joined with partners in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont to work together to promote clean energy projects across the region.

Investment in offshore wind has the potential to rapidly increase green jobs and strengthen the economy. Once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, offshore wind needs to be at the forefront of the strategy to rebuild the economy, notes the company.

The CTLCV is a statewide, bipartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing Connecticut’s environmental challenges. CTLCV works with partners across the state and region to promote clean energy, reduce emissions in the transportation sector and beyond, and protect natural lands, air, wildlife and climate.

