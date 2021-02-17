AVANGRID Opens Solicitation for New York Clean Energy Superhighway

AVANGRID Inc., a sustainable energy company, has released a notice of open solicitation for transmission service on the Excelsior Connect, the company’s proposal to build an underground clean energy superhighway linking the congested upstate and downstate regions of New York. The proposed transmission line will span more than 260 miles, all within the state.

Using high-voltage DC technology, the 1310 MW bidirectional line will enable the delivery of energy into New York City (Zone J) and support New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act targets.

“The Excelsior Connect will increase New York City’s access to clean energy and reduce its dependence on fossil fuel energy generation,” says Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “This will be a New York project for New York customers – improving reliability and resiliency of the power grid, creating new jobs, generating tax revenues and supporting economic development.”

Through the open solicitation process, AVANGRID intends to negotiate contracts with qualified developers for transmission service that will enable energy deliverability into Zone J to support New York’s clean energy goals, including Tier 4 within the Clean Energy Standard. AVANGRID seeks to partner with a developer or group of developers to submit a response to the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) Tier 4 request for proposals (RFP) due May 12. Energy developers wishing to participate in the open solicitation should complete and submit the expression of interest form by March 8.

For updates and project information regarding the open solicitation process, click here.