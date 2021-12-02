Yokogawa Acquires PXiSE’s Renewable Energy Asset Control Software

Yokogawa Electric Corp. has acquired all of the outstanding shares of PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC, a San Diego-based developer of software that enables utilities and other grid operators to deliver reliable and stable power by managing renewables and distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time. Through this acquisition, Yokogawa will build on its capabilities in the monitoring and control of power generation facilities and assist customers in the power transmission and distribution sectors to meet their clean energy goals.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar PV are crucial for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, however the power generated is unpredictable as they are affected by the weather conditions. It also requires a much larger number of units distributed over a wider area to generate the same amount of power as a conventional power station. In addition, energy consumers themselves are becoming energy resources as they install solar power and battery storage systems. These factors are altering the very nature of the grid that utilities manage.

PXiSE’s Active Control Technology (ACT) is an automated grid control software platform that consists of hybrid power plant controls, microgrid controls and a distributed energy resource management system, achieving holistic system optimization by enabling the integration of groups of DERs alongside traditional grid components. It can also maximize the efficiency and production of utility-scale renewable energy assets. The patented ACT delivers higher reliability than conventional power system monitoring and control systems due to its high-speed measurement and control, which enable seamless energy source transitions.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Yokogawa Electric Corporation, whose deep expertise in power plant and industrial control systems is a natural complement to our innovative grid controls technology,” says Patrick Lee, CEO and cofounder of PXiSE Energy Solutions. “Combined, Yokogawa and PXiSE expertise provides tremendous value creation for customers, the energy industry and society. Our market growth will be greatly strengthened thanks to Yokogawa’s global engineering, sales, service and support network, and Yokogawa will be able to accelerate their expansion into the power delivery and distribution end-use sectors.”

The addition of PXiSE to the Yokogawa Group will enable the company to help global customers involved in power transmission and distribution to better manage the increasingly diversified energy supply chain, maximize the deployment of renewable energy assets.

“Yokogawa believes that the decarbonization trend in the energy sector is one of the biggest challenges society has ever faced,” states Koji Nakaoka, vice president and head of the Energy & Sustainability Business Headquarters and the Global Sales Headquarters at Yokogawa Electric. “PXiSE’s highly innovative technologies address many of the issues related to the optimal production and integration of renewable and other energy sources, so we are extremely excited to welcome them to the Yokogawa Group.”