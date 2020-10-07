WSP USA Selected to Design Vineyard Wind Turbines

WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, has been selected to provide detailed design services for the wind turbine foundations for the Vineyard Wind project offshore of Massachusetts.

WSP had previously completed the design of wind turbine foundations for the project, but due to recent permitting changes, the turbine layout was modified by Vineyard Wind and required a re-design of the foundations.

The scope includes design of the primary steel, secondary steel and electrical components for the monopiles and transition pieces. WSP and its subcontractor partners, Wood Thilsted, a specialist structural and geotechnical engineering consultancy with experience in wind turbine monopile design, and C2Wind, an offshore wind power design consultancy, will deliver a cost-effective design solution for the project.

Located 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, when fully operational, Vineyard Wind will generate 800 MW. Over its first 20 years of operations, it is expected to generate $1.4 billion in energy-related cost savings.

“WSP has a strong track record in offshore wind in Europe, having worked on over 30 projects totaling about 23 GW of capacity,” says Matt Palmer, vice president and offshore wind manager at WSP. “With a global team bringing a range of specific offshore wind experience that is growing in the U.S. we’re proud to have the opportunity to do the same for the Vineyard Wind project.”

Vineyard Wind is projected to create more than 3,600 local full-time equivalent jobs over the life of the project, starting with in-state construction next year. For WSP, Vineyard Wind was the primary driver behind the creation of eight new professional jobs in the U.S., as well as providing work for 12 individuals in WSP’s Boston office.