Women in Wind Global Leadership Program Seeking Applicants

The Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, a joint initiative of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET), is calling for applications for the second edition of the program.

The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women working in the wind industry to promote gender equality in the sector, support their pathway to leadership positions. The program aims to foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment.

According to a new report published by IRENA, women make up only 21% of the global wind industry, which is below the share of women in the global renewables sector as well as the oil and gas sector. In addition, only 8% of senior management roles were found to be held by women, highlighting the lack of gender equity in the sector.

“As the wind energy sector takes a leading role in the energy transition, gender equality should be at the top of our sector’s priority list in order to attract the talent and skills needed to scale up wind power globally,” says Joyce Lee, policy and operations director at GWEC.

“The results of the IRENA report show that we still have a long way to go. Nonetheless, we are confident that the Women in Wind initiative can work to empower more women in the industry, drive the next generation of energy leaders and inspire companies to build a more sustainable and equitable wind energy industry,” adds Lee.

GWNET empowers women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, as well as coaching and mentoring. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world.

More information about the Women in Wind program can be found here.