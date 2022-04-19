With Formal Option Deal Signed, BW Ideol Advances ScotWind Development

Floating offshore wind company BW Ideol AS, as part of the Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), has signed a formal option agreement with Crown Estate Scotland as a further step toward the development of the 960 MW floating offshore wind farm awarded in January’s ScotWind leasing round.

The option agreement gives FEA the exclusive right to develop a 960 MW project on the NE8 site, located some 75 kilometers off Fraserburgh. This project will implement BW Ideol’s proven and high local content technology. This milestone allows the consortium to proceed with the environmental studies required for the consent application process.

“We are pleased that the alliance’s development efforts are progressing as planned,” says Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol. “Site investigations and environmental studies are some of the imminent major milestones our teams are pursuing before proceeding to the consent application. Engineering work with a particular focus on grid connection moves fast ahead.”

FEA is a joint venture between BW Ideol, BayWa r.e. and Elicio, a Belgian offshore wind developer. In connection with the signing of the option agreement, FEA has paid the stipulated option fee.