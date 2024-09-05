WindFloat Atlantic Project Produces 320 GWh Over Four Years

WindFloat Atlantic has exceeded expected numbers after four years of operation, says Ocean Winds (OW), a joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE and majority shareholder of the project.

The project’s three turbines have been supplying power to the Portuguese national grid since 2020, reaching 78 GWh in 2022 and 80 GWh in 2023. In July, it recorded a total cumulative production of 320 GWh.

“We are proud to see that our project progresses each year toward having a more positive impact,” says Jose Miguel Moreira Pinheiro, project director of WindFloat Atlantic.





“At OW, we are deeply committed to ensuring that our project benefits not only the environment but also the community. This commitment is reflected in our development of educational programs, coordination of visits and engagement with the local community in Viana, ensuring that they actively participate in this local initiative with international significance.”