WindESCo Appoints New CEO

WindESCo, a provider of wind energy performance optimization solutions, says Blair Heavey will join the company as chief executive officer.

“Blair’s proven track record of building, growing and leading companies will help take WindESCo to the next level in terms of revenue growth and market penetration,” says Mo Dua, founder and current CEO of WindESCo.

“His broad range of experience, from business development to team building, will be an asset to the company as we continue to expand, develop and scale. Blair leading the company will also allow me to transition to the more customer-focused role of chief revenue officer. I will continue working on what I enjoy most – solving customer pain points with win-win solutions,” adds Dua.

Heavey is an experienced software, SaaS, digital marketing, fintech, media and healthtech executive with proven success in leading both startup and Fortune 100 teams to achieve outstanding results, including multiple acquisitions and IPOs valued in excess of $2 billion. He has served multiple companies as CEO and CRO, as well as independent board member. Heavey has worked with more than 25 companies as an operating executive, advisor or board member to help them innovate and grow.

“WindESCo has set ambitious goals of increasing the performance of wind plants through innovative analytics and expertise,” says Heavey.

“I’ve worked with multiple startups as an operator, board member and advisor to help them disrupt existing markets, innovate on new solutions and align their teams across those initiatives. I’m looking forward to leveraging that past experience to support WindESCo’s growth objectives,” he adds.

