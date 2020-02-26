WindCom Appoints New Opportunities Ahead of Market Manager

Wind Composite Services Group (WindCom), a wind blade services company serving the international wind energy community, says Bruno Bellote recently joined WindCom Services’ leadership team as the New Opportunities Ahead of Market Manager (NOAOM).

Bruno will be responsible for new business expansion.

His professional background includes 12 years of experience working in the wind blade manufacturing and service business. Recently he served as business development manager at the Brazilian blades manufacturer Tecsis and prior to that as general manager at WindCom Services South America – helping to establish and grow the company.

“I am really honored to join WindCom in this new position. I have always admired the company, and I’m confident that I can contribute to its continued success,” says Bellote.

WindCom provides on-site FRP composite repairs and maintenance for wind blades – including new sites, retrofits and inspections. The company’s mobile response service teams are trained and equipped to quickly assess and make repairs from lightning strikes, shipping and installation damage, structural cracking, leading-edge erosion and coating failure, blade balancing, and cosmetic/general warranty needs.

WindCom employs over 100 certified composite wind repair technicians who conduct repairs on-site. The company is based in Houston.

Photo: Bruno Bellote