WIND Utilizes RI Port as Cable Storage Facility for Offshore Wind Servicing

WIND, a Dutch subsea cable company, has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Waterson Terminals, a large terminal operator located in Rhode Island with operations at ProvPort and the Port of Davisville, as well as Port of New Bedford in Massachusetts.

The cable storage yard will be located at ProvPort in Providence. It is expected to be fully operational by the beginning of Q3 2022. From this port, WIND will provide all cable and accessories storage and handling, while the project management will be carried out from WIND’s headquarters in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

“We want to bring the experience that we have gained in the European energy market over the last 10-plus years to the U.S., and extend our contribution to the global energy transition, in our own small way,” says WIND CEO Tom Nooij. “I thank Waterson Terminals and International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA) for their passion, efficiency and professionalism in getting us to this point and look forward to a lengthy collaboration together.”

For the first U.S. projects this year, WIND’s European cable team will be onsite working with a local labor force from WTS and the ILA. Over time, local labor will be trained in specialty equipment and handling techniques to increase local job creation.

“Waterson Terminal Services is thrilled to partner with WIND as we work to provide a high level of port logistics and stevedoring service to the U.S. offshore wind supply chain,” states Chris Waterson, Waterson Terminal Services’ general manager. “WIND has gained valuable experience supporting cable logistics projects in Europe and Asia and combining that expertise with our existing management team and skilled, local ILA workforce will further strengthen our service offering.”