Wind Power Education for $1,000, Thanks to Community College and Donors

Northern Maine Community College is initiating a program that will enable eligible wind power students to live on campus for nine months, purchase books and tools, and graduate with credentials to service wind turbines at a total cost of $1,000.00 to the student.

Anonymous donors have made the program possible, the college says. The donors are seeking to increase training opportunities for those priced out of an education necessary for well-paying employment and assist in meeting the urgent need for qualified wind technicians.

The application deadline to receive these funds for the Fall 2023 semester is May 25, and all interested parties are encouraged to apply regardless of age or gender. Family housing units are available as well, so parents are encouraged to apply.

“This program can change the trajectory of an individual’s life,” says NMCC Wind Faculty member Wayne Kilcollins, author of “Maintenance Fundamentals for Wind Technicians,” a textbook used in wind programs throughout the country. “There are opportunities at every level – technicians, supervisors, managers – and our graduates are finding work locally and nationally, with some working overseas.”

Now entering its 14th year, NMCC’s wind program was New England’s first, and recently in the final stages of becoming an official Global Wind Organization training site. By becoming a GWO member, NMCC graduates would be GWO-certified technicians and uphold globally recognized training standards.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must apply for the wind power technology program at NMCC, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and take advantage of any state or federal grants available to them, whether the Pell Grant or Maine State Grant. The donors will cover what’s left, as long as $1,000 remains the responsibility of the student.

Once the application deadline closes on May 25, the admissions team will review applicants and prioritize those who show an aptitude for STEM education, enjoy working with their hands, and show readiness to commit to the nine-month full-time course load. NMCC’s wind program includes courses in basic electricity, wind turbine drive systems, industrial electronics and more. The NMCC wind program’s capacity is capped at 18 students.

To apply for NMCC’s wind power technology program, visit nmcc.edu or call the admissions office at (207) 768-2785.