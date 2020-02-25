Wind Industry Leaders Represented at Wind Operations Dallas

Texas will host one of the largest-ever gatherings of wind energy operations and maintenance (O&M) professionals when Wind Operations Dallas takes place in April 2020.

The annual two-day event, now in its 12th year, hosts 500+ attendees representing 80-plus GW of operational assets, or more than 10% of all the turbine capacity installed worldwide, according to organizer New Energy Update, part of Reuters Events.

Those attending include representatives of some of the biggest names in the sector, including turbine makers GE Renewable Energy, Goldwind Americas, Suzlon and Vestas, and wind farm operators Duke Energy, Enel Green Power, MidAmerican, ENGIE, NextEra Energy Resources and Southern Power.

“The U.S. wind sector is focusing on O&M as a way to cut costs as the production tax credit gets phased out,” says Rhys Watt, project director for Wind Operations Dallas. “That’s why we are seeing unprecedented interest in this event: people are looking for ways to reduce costs safely.”

Wind Operations Dallas will feature 60 exhibition booths and more than 100 speakers spread across three tracks – strategic asset management, technical O&M and training and workshops.

The agenda is designed to help wind farm owners, asset managers and operators understand how to:

Use digital data and the Internet of Things for predictive maintenance.

Recruit and retain the best possible workforce for wind asset O&M.

Use contracts that maximize value in the service and supply chain.

Plan for operations after the production tax credit is phased out.

Cut downtime and losses from unexpected component failures.

Improve the lifetime value of turbines and wind farms.

As with last year, Wind Operations Dallas will be co-located with PV Operations Dallas to give mixed portfolio owners and operators the chance to review the latest O&M trends and developments, and seamlessly network across both wind and solar.

“For two days in April, nowhere on the planet will have more wind industry O&M expertise than Dallas. And as the industry looks to how operations will shape up after 2020, it is crucial for professionals to share best practice with their peers at this event,” adds Watt.

For more information about Wind Operations Dallas 2020 (April 16-17 2020, Westin Galleria Dallas), visit the event website here.