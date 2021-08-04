Wind Farm to Generate Electricity for Thousands of Veterinary Hospitals

Mars Inc. has signed a new power purchase agreement with Apex Clean Energy for the provision of renewable energy that will cover more than 100% of the electricity needed for its 2,000 veterinary hospitals in the U.S.

The partnership between Mars and Apex, facilitated by Commodity Risk Solution, includes Mars suppliers BHJ and Silgan Containers, and will enable construction of a new 121.26 MW wind farm in Ford County, Ill., set for completion by the end of 2021. The Ford Ridge Wind facility is jointly owned by Apex, with funds managed by Ares Management Corp.

Together with an existing wind farm in Texas, Ford Ridge will generate enough power for the entire Mars confectionery, food and pet care businesses in the U.S. This includes all Banfield Pet Hospital, BluePearl and VCA veterinary hospitals, and more than 70 Antech Diagnostics laboratories.

“As our business in the U.S. continues to grow, Mars is committed to embedding sustainable solutions throughout our operations,” says Barry Parkin, chief procurement and sustainability officer at Mars. “And, as the world looks to rebuild from the devastating effects of the pandemic, it will be critical for businesses to lead. This partnership is further evidence that we are moving full steam toward our emissions targets and driving climate action throughout our extended value chain.”