Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility Attains Commerical Operation

Southern Power, a U.S.-based wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, says the 100 MW Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility in Pushmataha County, Okla., is now operational.

Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility consists of 29 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas, which is contracted with Southern Power to maintain and operate the facility. Vestas will provide long-term maintenance of the turbines through a service agreement. Southern Power is responsible for performing the balance of onsite plant operations.

“Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility is our fourth wind project in the state of Oklahoma, and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation,” says Mark Lantrip, CEO of Southern Power. “This additional facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet.”

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by the facility are being sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement to Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC). AECC will have the option to keep or sell the associated RECs.

Southern Power acquired the facility in May 2018 from Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and oversaw all construction activity on site. RES served as the developer and constructor of the site, which created 250 jobs at peak construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power’s business strategy of acquiring and developing projects covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

Southern Power’s wind portfolio now consists of more than 2,058 MW and is a part of the company’s 4,454-MW renewable fleet, which consists of 40 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction, notes the company.

Photo: Wildhorse Mountain Wind Facility.