Whitney Hill Wind Project Now Producing Power

Enel Green Power North America says it is now sending power to the grid from its 66 MW Whitney Hill wind project in Illinois, located in Logan County.

The project is adjacent to the company’s 185 MW HillTopper wind farm, which began commercial operations in December 2018.

Whitney Hill, which was developed by Swift Current Energy, is expected to generate around 246 GWh annually.

“This milestone emphasizes the scale of Enel Green Power’s capability to develop, build and operate projects across diverse geographies and technologies in the US,” says Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power North America.

Enel Green Power has another five wind projects under construction, including the 236.5 MW White Cloud wind project in Missouri, the 299 MW Aurora wind project in North Dakota, the 50 MW expansion of the High Lonesome wind project in Texas, and the 105 MW Riverview and 29.4 MW Castle Rock Ridge II wind projects, both in Alberta.

