Whirlpool Signs Second VPPA with ENGIE North America for U.S. Plant Operations

Whirlpool Corp. has entered into a second wind virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero (scopes 1 and 2) emissions in its plants and operations by 2030. This latest agreement with ENGIE North America will represent 53 MW of wind energy over 12 years.

To meet its 2030 goals, Whirlpool Corp. is maximizing previous investments in onsite renewable energy and making energy-efficient upgrades across its manufacturing plants while also investing in off-site renewable energy opportunities through VPPAs that provide clean, renewable energy to the grid for its consumers.

“Building on our long history of improved environmental performance, Whirlpool Corporation is accelerating our commitment to sustainable operations through investments like these VPPA agreements in off-site renewable energy, manufacturing plant retrofits, and ongoing energy, water, and waste reduction projects,” says Pam Klyn, senior vice president of corporate relations and sustainability.

“This project is an important part of our ongoing sustainability initiatives, adding clean, renewable energy to the electrical grid while helping to reduce the company’s carbon footprint,” comments Ron Voglewede, Whirlpool Corp.’s director of sustainability. “When this VPPA with ENGIE becomes fully operational in 2023, we expect to offset 100 percent of our U.S. plant electricity emissions.”