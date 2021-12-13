Western Governors’ Association Calls for Regional Approach to Offshore Wind Development

The Western Governors’ Association (WGA) has approved and enacted offshore wind energy development as a policy priority and called for a collaborative, regional approach to developing the emerging industry off the Pacific Coast.

The WGA added offshore wind development in its Energy in the West Policy Resolution and noted the industry’s potential to spark economic gains and advanced manufacturing development.

“The developing floating offshore wind industry presents a strong economic and sustainable energy generation opportunity for the West. Western states can work collectively, and in consultation with Tribal governments and in coordination with stakeholders, to address workforce, economic, infrastructure, social, environmental and manufacturing challenges associated with offshore wind planning, siting and deployment,” mentions the policy statement under the governors’ energy priorities.

The Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW) applauds the WGA for taking action to advance the development of the offshore wind industry in the West. The network has advocated for regional approaches to offshore wind in all U.S. regions as a means of speeding development and better distributing the benefits of the offshore wind industry.

“Building the offshore wind industry and securing economic benefits requires coordination and planning with a range of partners,” says Liz Burdock, BNOW’s CEO and president. “A driven and collaborative regional approach allows Western states to overcome shared hurdles to development and sends a powerful signal of commitment to developin a robust floating offshore wind industry. The network is encouraged by this announcement by the Western Governors’ Association to bring this regional collaboration into reality and looks forward to working together to build this emerging market in the West.”

Read the WGA’s full official resolution here.

Photo by Andrey Sharpilo on Unsplash