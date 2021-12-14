WEC Energy’s Jayhawk Wind Farm in Kansas Commences Commercial Operations

WEC Energy Group’s 190 MW Jayhawk Wind Farm in Bourbon and Crawford counties, Kansas, has achieved commercial operation. The facility is generating renewable energy that is being sold under long-term contract to Meta, formerly the Facebook company.

WEC Energy Group’s investment is expected to total $302 million for the 90% ownership interest and substantially all of the tax benefits. The investment is part of the company’s ongoing ESG Progress Plan — which calls for significant investments in efficiency, sustainability and growth.

“Our commitment to the Jayhawk project is another step forward in our comprehensive plan to build a bright, sustainable future, serve strong, vibrant customers and continue to grow earnings from our portfolio of renewable energy assets,” says Gale Klappa, WEC Energy Group’s executive chairman.

The Jayhawk site consists of 70 GE wind turbines. Invenergy has acquired the remaining 10% ownership interest and will operate the facility. The project was developed by Apex Clean Energy.