WEC Energy Group to Own Majority of Illinois Wind Project

WEC Energy Group is acquiring a 90% ownership interest in the Sapphire Sky Wind Energy Center, which is a project being developed by Invenergy in McLean County, Ill.

The site will consist of 64 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 250 MW. Commercial operation is expected by the end of 2022.

Sapphire Sky will generate renewable energy that will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement with a Fortune 100 global, high-tech company. WEC Energy Group’s investment is expected to total $412 million for the 90% ownership interest.

With this project, the company’s infrastructure segment has planned investments in eight major wind farms totaling more than 1.5 GW of capacity.

“The Sapphire Sky project is the latest step forward in our comprehensive plan to accelerate the development of affordable, reliable and clean energy,” says Gale Klappa, executive chairman. “This project will help meet the energy needs of one of the largest high-tech companies in the world and continue to grow earnings from our portfolio of renewable assets.”

The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.