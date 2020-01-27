WEC Agrees to Ownership in Blooming Grove

WEC Energy Group, a national energy company, has agreed to acquire an 80% ownership interest in Blooming Grove Wind Farm.

The project is being developed in McLean County, Ill., by Invenergy, a developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The Blooming Grove site will consist of 94 GE wind turbines with a combined capacity of 250 MW. WEC Energy Group’s investment will total $345 million for the 80% ownership interest. Commercial operation is expected to begin by the end of 2020.

The wind farm has long-term offtake agreements for all the energy produced with affiliates of two investment-grade multinational companies.

“This is the latest in a series of investments that fit exceptionally well with our strategy of deploying capital in renewable energy assets that will serve strong, vibrant companies for years to come,” says Gale Klappa, executive chairman of WEC Energy Group.

Under the tax rules, the WEC Energy Group investment is expected to be eligible for 100% bonus depreciation and production tax credits. The transaction is subject to receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation’s premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

WEC Energy has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and more than $34 billion of assets.

Photo: Gale Klappa, executive chairman of WEC Energy Group