Vineyard Wind Permitting Is Delayed

Vineyard Wind says the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) permitting timeline for the Vineyard Wind 1 Project has been lengthened.

“We have received updated information from the Department of Interior that indicates the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Vineyard Wind I project will be published later than what was previously anticipated,” says Lars Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind.

“While we need to analyze what a longer permitting timeline will mean for beginning construction, commercial operation in 2022 is no longer expected. We look forward to the clarity that will come with a final EIS so that Vineyard Wind can deliver this project to Massachusetts and begin the new U.S. offshore energy industry,” he adds.

Vineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company seeking to build the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the U.S., to be located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Mass., is 50% owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50% by Avangrid Renewables.

Photo: Vineyard Wind 1 Project map.