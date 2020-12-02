Vineyard Wind Names GE Renewable Energy as Preferred Turbine Supplier

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has selected GE Renewable Energy as its preferred supplier of wind turbine generators for its Vineyard Wind 1 project, the first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S.

“The selection of GE as our preferred turbine supplier means that a well-known U.S. company will play a vital role in the development of the first commercial-scale offshore wind power in the U.S.,” says Lars T. Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind. “This is a huge moment not only for the future of our project but also for the future of an industry that is poised for exponential growth in the coming decades.”

Vineyard Wind 1 will be utilizing GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X wind turbine generators, the most powerful in operation to date. With this selection, GE Renewable Energy is poised to play a pivotal role in the development of offshore wind power in the U.S. – which will be a major source of investments and job creation up and down the supply chain in communities across the region.

As a part of reaching this important milestone, Vineyard Wind has decided to temporarily withdraw its construction and operations plan (COP) from further review by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to allow the project team to conduct a final technical review associated with the inclusion of the Haliade-X into the final project design. This information was recently communicated to BOEM.

The company expects its review to take several weeks, after which Vineyard Wind will resume the federal permitting process with BOEM. With buffer built into the project schedule, Vineyard Wind still expects to reach financial close in the second half of 2021 and to begin delivering clean energy to Massachusetts in 2023.

Vineyard Wind 1 is an 800 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.