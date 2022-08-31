Vineyard Wind Contracts with Ironhouse, Everline for Offshore Support Services

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between AVANGRID Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has signed contracts with two U.S.-based companies to support the project at various stages of construction and operation.

Maine-based Ironhouse and Houston-based Everline join contractors in Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia and elsewhere, in the buildout of the commercial-scale offshore wind farm.

“As we build the nation’s first offshore wind farm, we are proud to engage an ever-increasing amount of the U.S. workforce in each step of the process,” says Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus S. Moeller. “Vineyard Wind 1 is only the beginning. With each project, we will take a giant leap forward in building out this new industry, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and reducing the harmful effects of carbon pollution.”

Everline, an energy compliance, technical and security solutions provider, will provide full supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) integration for the 62 wind turbines, a system that will connect the fields’ offshore substation, onshore substation, wind turbines and offices. The company will also be responsible for procuring equipment, configuring devices, installing and configuring SCADA software, and the testing and commissioning of all IT and SCADA Systems.

“This is an exciting project for Vineyard Wind, Massachusetts, and the nation. We are thrilled to bring Everline’s proven SCADA strategy and expertise to support the success of this offshore wind project,” comments Woodrow Boles, Everline’s director of renewables for SCADA. “This highly sophisticated renewable energy asset requires an equally sophisticated and comprehensive SCADA system to support it while protecting resources and investments efficiently.”

Ironhouse will provide the commissioning oversight for the onshore substation, wind turbine foundations, inter-array cables, wind turbine generators and SCADA system.

“Ironhouse is excited and honored to announce that we have been selected by Vineyard Wind to perform the commissioning management services for the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project, Vineyard Wind 1,” states Brian Langlais, president of Ironhouse.

“As a company located in central Maine, we are proud to be able to support this project and provide unique and exciting career opportunities here in the Northeastern part of the U.S. With decades of utility and renewable experience and expertise, coupled with seasoned consulting engineers, managers and field specialists, we meet client challenges to help them strengthen key capabilities, enhance performance and execute programs with the utmost efficiency.”

Vineyard Wind 1 will begin delivering clean energy to Massachusetts in 2023.