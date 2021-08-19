Vineyard Wind Chooses Cable Supply and Installation Contractor

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, says Jan De Nul Group and subcontractor JDR Cable Systems have been selected to supply and install the roughly 130 miles of inter-array cables for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

The 66 kV inter-array cables connecting 62 GE Haliade-X turbines will transfer electricity to an offshore substation for transmission to the grid. Vineyard Wind 1 is an 800 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. It will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S.

“Our partnership with Jan De Nul Group and JDR is great news for the project because it ensures that we’re working with a leading global installation company and supplier while also creating jobs here in the U.S.,” says Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen. “Combined with the recent signing of the Project Labor Agreement, we hope this latest step sends a clear message on the tremendous opportunity this industry holds for both job creation and investment.”

“We are excited to be at the forefront of the emerging offshore renewables market in the US,” states Wouter Vermeersch, manager offshore cables at Jan De Nul Group. “In 2020, we successfully completed the foundation and turbine installation on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project and we are looking forward to capitalizing on the knowledge gained and the experience of working on the East Coast with this new challenge.

“Together with Vineyard Wind and our subcontractor JDR Cable Systems, we will support the local supply chain within the Massachusetts region to deliver the required offshore support vessels and skilled personnel up to the high standards required for safe and efficient offshore wind farm construction.”