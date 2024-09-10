Vineyard Offshore Submits Excelsior Wind Proposal to NYSERDA

Vineyard Offshore has submitted a proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to develop Excelsior Wind, located 24 miles from the nearest shoreline.

Included with the company’s proposal for the 1,350 MW offshore wind project were 100 letters of support from local leaders and other stakeholders.

“Vineyard Offshore knows how to deliver clean, reliable energy because we listen, learn and develop our projects with the input of community partners,” says Vineyard Offshore CEO Alicia Barton.





“As a result, Excelsior Wind will generate billions in economic benefits over the long term, create family-sustaining jobs, support local businesses and help New York get on track to achieving its nation-leading climate goals. With NYSERDA’s approval, we will be ready to hit the ground running.”

The project, set to reach commercial operation in 2031, is expected to maximize use of federal tax credits and access the Propel NY Energy offshore wind transmission project to reduce costs.

Vineyard Offshore also commits $50 million to initiatives aimed at promoting a diverse, inclusive, and environmentally responsible offshore wind sector in New York. This package includes $39 million for workforce development, supply chain and Minority-Women Business Enterprise/Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses (MWBE/SDVOB) upskilling. An additional $11 million will be devoted to environmental, fisheries and habitat initiatives.

Excelsior Wind was previously selected in NYSERDA’s third offshore wind solicitation, announced last October, although the agency ultimately did not issue contracts for those awards.