Vietnamese Consortium Wins Preferred Supplier Agreement from Yushan Energy

Yushan Energy, a subsidiary of low carbon energy developer Enterprize Energy, and Canadian independent power producer Northland Power have selected a Vietnamese consortium led by Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C to construct two offshore substations for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind projects. Located off the Taiwanese coast, the sites will deliver more than 1 GW of green wind energy once commissioned in 2025-2026.

Yushan Energy, a consortium led by Enterprize Energy and Mitsui & Co, are co-developers of the Hai Long Offshore wind portfolio, owning 40%, with Northland Power owning 60%.

The agreement includes design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the two offshore substations. The substation jackets will be manufactured at PTSC M&C’s yard facilities in Vũng Tàu, a port city in south Vietnam. The deal represents the largest offshore substation contract awarded for a Taiwanese project to date, and the first in Vietnam.

The consortium and ISC Consulting Engineers will execute the project from Q4 2021, with offshore installation planned in 2024 and commissioning in 2026. Semco Maritime will lead the consortium with PTSC M&C, cooperating closely with ISC Consulting Engineers as the primary sub-contractor.

“This is an important step in the delivery of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm, a project initiated by Enterprize back in 2013,” says Ian Hatton, founder and chairman of Enterprize Energy and Yushan Energy. “This highlights the long-standing commitment needed by companies to ensure future supplies of low carbon energy to people who need it.”

“Enterprize is equally committed to delivery of the Thang Long Offshore Wind Farm south of Binh Thuan Province,” Hatton continues. “I personally have been convinced that Vietnam’s fabrication yards in Vũng Tàu have the globally competitive capabilities to produce the infrastructure needed for offshore wind energy development anywhere in the World. Enterprize committed to fabricate the infrastructure for Thang Long there from the very outset. Consequently, I am delighted that the first engineering contract placed in Vietnam for major equipment fabrication comes from a development which we originated and took forward with partners Northland and Mitsui.”

“With Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C as preferred suppliers for our offshore substations, we’re certain we’ve found the best possible partners for delivering a hugely important part of our Hai Long projects,” comments Felipe Montero, Hai Long’s project director. “The signature of this preferred supplier agreement is another key milestone for Hai Long on the way to financial close and into construction. We’re delighted with it and very much looking forward to the journey that we now begin with Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C.”

“We are very pleased that the parties behind Hai Long Offshore Wind have awarded us this strategically important order,” adds Frank Holm, vice president of renewables at Semco Maritime. “The order provides us with a solid footprint in the exciting Asian offshore wind market, which is developing at a fast pace. We look forward to working on the Hai Long projects and the strategic cooperation with our consortium partner PTSC M&C and the other sub-contractors.”