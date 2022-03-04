Vietnam Shifts Focus to Offshore Wind in Federal Master Plan Draft

For the latest draft of Vietnam’s Power Master Plan VIII, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to increase offshore wind power while lowering solar capacity, according to Viet Nam News.

With the total source capacity proposed at 146,000 MW by 2030 and 352,000 MW by 2045, Thành believed that the solar plan’s 25% of total capacity was high and needed to be reevaluated.

Instead, he advocated for increasing the possibilities of offshore wind, which could supply 12% of Vietnam’s electricity by 2035. World Bank predicts that there will be nearly 450 offshore wind turbines operating in Vietnam by 2035, installed at 10 fixed offshore wind farms and a couple floating offshore wind sites.

